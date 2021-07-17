There have been 2,317 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been 4 new death in the same period.
Of the 29,634 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 8.6% were positive.
49 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 517 in hospital.
3,970,026 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,954,776 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 2,047 new cases were reported with 5 new deaths.
Today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to continue to follow Covid restrictions in place in Scotland as 'freedom day' in England nears.
She tweeted: "As talk of ‘freedom day’ dominates, remember that it applies to England only. We’re all desperate to be ‘free’ of Covid but we can’t simply wish it away. Even though cases falling in just now, virus is still a threat. Keeping certain measures while we vaccinate is important."
A scientist advising the UK Government today warned the Beta variant of coronavirus spreading in France poses a “threat” to the UK with evidence suggesting it may evade the effect of vaccines.
