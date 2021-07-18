A milestone in the vaccination programme will be hit on Sunday as all over-18s who have attended a scheduled appointment will have had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day, the Scottish Government has said.

It is expected all adults in the country will have had their second jab by Sunday, September 12.

People who have rearranged an initial appointment are expected to receive their first dose shortly.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf hailed the “incredible work” of everyone involved in the vaccination programme.

He said: “I want to thank them and, of course, everyone who has taken up their offer of a vaccine as each and every one is playing their part in helping us out of the pandemic.

“For anyone who hasn’t yet come forward, we urge you to do so now.

“We have made getting a vaccination easier than ever – head to one of the drop-in clinics being offered across the country or, if you prefer, book an appointment online at NHS Inform.

“All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant which is now dominant, so I urge everyone to take advantage of the vaccination programme which is open to every adult in Scotland.”