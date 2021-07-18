Four people have been wounded following a shooting outside a baseball stadium in Washington.
The game between San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals was called off after shots were fired outside Nationals Park.
Washington D.C.’s Police Department confirmed that at least four people were wounded in the shooting, with a spokesperson stating: “This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time."
MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021
The Washington Nationals tweeted: "A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available."
A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021
Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.
We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
RT @jalen_drummond Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof. pic.twitter.com/ZqzDq9VCVX— Chad (@ChadBlue83) July 18, 2021
A message on the scoreboard shortly after the shooting told fans to remain inside the baseball park
