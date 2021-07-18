Four people have been wounded following a shooting outside a baseball stadium in Washington.

The game between San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals was called off after shots were fired outside Nationals Park.

Washington D.C.’s Police Department confirmed that at least four people were wounded in the shooting, with a spokesperson stating: “This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time."

The Washington Nationals tweeted: "A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available."

A message on the scoreboard shortly after the shooting told fans to remain inside the baseball park