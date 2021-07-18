Police have set up a specific website for the public to submit information in relation to the murder of a man in Fife.

Mark Deavin, 41, was found injured on Boblingen Way in Glenrothes at 1.40am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland has set up a website designed specifically to gather information on the circumstances of Mr Deavin’s death.

The man’s family, in a statement released through the force, said: “We are completely devastated by his murder. He was a much loved brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all.”

Officers are looking to speak to anyone with information, with Detective chief inspector Kevin Houliston saying: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mark on Friday evening or into the early hours of Saturday morning. Likewise we would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Boblingen Way in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“We have set up a website to give members of the public access to an online form which sends information directly to the enquiry team. You can choose to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0413 of 17 July, 2021.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The website can be found here