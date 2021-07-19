The Glasgow Central - Ayr line has closed indefinitely following a fire at Troon station over the weekend.
Services from Glasgow Central to Ayr will start and terminate at Kilwinning.
Work is underway begun to assess the fire damage, which includes the station building as well as an overhead power cable, but Scotrail has confirmed that the service has been suspended.
READ MORE: Troon station fire: Image shows extent of damage after fire
Scotrail and Network Rail have closed the line until the structural integrity of the building has been assessed.
Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 12:40pm on Saturday with the fire billowing smoke throughout the town.
Fire services battled the fire for several hours to bring the blaze in the ticket office under control.
READ MORE: Troon station: Fire breaks out as emergency services rush to tackle blaze
Nobody was injured in the fire although the exact cause of the blaze is unknown.
Police have confirmed it was not started deliberately.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.