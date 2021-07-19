The Glasgow Central - Ayr line has closed indefinitely following a fire at Troon station over the weekend.

Services from Glasgow Central to Ayr will start and terminate at Kilwinning.

Work is underway begun to assess the fire damage, which includes the station building as well as an overhead power cable, but Scotrail has confirmed that the service has been suspended.

HeraldScotland: Image contributed with credit - @plaintoseeImage contributed with credit - @plaintosee

READ MORE: Troon station fire: Image shows extent of damage after fire

Scotrail and Network Rail have closed the line until the structural integrity of the building has been assessed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 12:40pm on Saturday with the fire billowing smoke throughout the town. 

Fire services battled the fire for several hours to bring the blaze in the ticket office under control.

READ MORE: Troon station: Fire breaks out as emergency services rush to tackle blaze

Nobody was injured in the fire although the exact cause of the blaze is unknown.

Police have confirmed it was not started deliberately.