The NHS Louisa Jordan, established to help ensure NHS Scotland had extra capacity to treat patients during the Covid-19 pandemic has now closed to all patients.

The announcement means that all NHS services will now end in order to convert the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) back into a venue ahead of the Cop26 climate change conference.

As the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, and concerns about overwhelming hospitals grew, the NHS Louisa Jordan was constructed, taking over Glasgow’s SEC, and stood ready to accept patients from April 20, 2020.

However, thanks to the public’s continued efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, the NHS Louisa Jordan was not required to treat Covid inpatients.

Since July 2020, however, the hospital played a crucial role in supporting the remobilisation of NHS Scotland, carrying out over 32,000 healthcare appointments, and training more than 6,900 healthcare staff and students.

Additionally, the site supported the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service, providing facilities for more than 500 donations to be made.

The NHS Louisa Jordan site will have also undertaken over 370,000 vaccines to members of the public as well as health and social care staff.

Jill Young, chief executive of NHS Louisa Jordan, said: "With the closure of both the hospital and vaccination centre, NHS Louisa Jordan leaves an incredible and lasting legacy for the people of Scotland.

“So far a total of £4M worth of equipment has been redistributed across other NHS Boards and health care teaching colleges. From our experience, we have also developed a fully comprehensive Delivery and Operational Manual to ensure that our health service can quickly and efficiently respond should there ever be a future need for an emergency hospital.

“We cannot express big enough thank you to everyone involved in the lifespan of NHS Louisa Jordan. Through set up, providing outpatients, diagnostic imaging services and vaccinations – they have made a real and positive difference to the lives of so many people from across the country in what has been an anxious, challenging time for all.”

The closure comes the same day as restrictions are eased to level zero across Scotland on the roadmap out of lockdown.

The move means that more people will be allowed to meet indoors and attend weddings and funerals, larger groups can gather, and pubs and restaurants can stay open for longer.

However, the First Minister has warned that the move is not a ‘wholesale abandoning of restrictions’.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Today in Scotland there is a further gradual easing of Covid restrictions - but not a wholesale abandoning of restrictions. Please continue to stick to limits on gatherings, observe appropriate distance, wear face coverings, ventilate rooms and wash hands.”