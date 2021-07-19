JASON KERR insists he is fully focused on St Johnstone despite a summer of transfer speculation.

The McDiarmid Park captain has been linked with a number of clubs south of the border, along with teammates Shaun Rooney, Jamie McCart and Ali McCann.

Despite the increased interest in the Perth double winners, Callum Davidson’s side remain intact ahead of the Scottish Premiership season getting underway in two weeks’ time.

Kerr feels the transfer speculation is deserved after St Johnstone’s historic cup double, but he is adamant that no heads have been turned.

The 24-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's obviously flattering to get a lot of interest, a few boys are getting a lot of interest, but we're at St Johnstone right now and we have a lot of important games coming up in the league and in Europe as well.

"We're trying to focus on pre-season as much as we can, and for me it's all private between my agent and the club and that's kind of it.

"I'm a St Johnstone player right now, I love the club and I love what we've done and I'm just hungry for more success."

Saints will be heading into the Europa League qualifiers at the start of next month and today they learned their third-round qualifying opponents.

Davidson’s team will travel to either Turkish powerhouses Galatasaray or Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the first leg on August 5 before hosting the return clash at McDiarmid Park a week later.

"We kind of knew a few weeks ago what sort of teams we could be up against but these are the types of games you want to play in, against some of the best teams in the world,” said Kerr.

"Galatasaray and PSV have got experience in the Champions League, they're elite clubs, so they're the ties you want to play in. We've got enough in this team to go and challenge them and get through to the next round.

"We all know what Galatasaray are like, they've got really good fans and they make really intimidating for you to go and play there but that's what all the players want to play in, they won’t to play in those sorts of arenas.

"When we get to the home game, St Johnstone will bring out the fans as well and they'll be hungry to come up watch us in Europe because it was hard for them last season not getting to see us in the flesh.

"Definitely, with the teams we're coming up against, the likes of Galatasaray and PSV and obviously another tie to get into the group stages, to get there would be a massive achievement and would be history in the making.

"This club and the boys we have here I feel like we can beat anyone so it would be massive and we're just hungry and ready to go."

Striker Stevie May is also excited to test himself in the Europa League again after already netting against Rosenborg, Spartak Trnava and Luzern in the competition in previous season.

He added: “It is going to be tough and we are going to have our work cut out. Nobody is expecting anything, so it gives us a free hit to have a go and see what happens.

“It is an exciting one for the fans too so hopefully we can get a few more inside McDiarmid Park for the return leg. I think for everyone connected with the club there is a real buzz now.

“After a rough 18 months with fans not getting to view games it would be lovely to a lot of them through the door.

“If we get anything close to what we have had in the past it will make for a great spectacle for the club. We all need to go and enjoy it.

“When I was down south I didn’t get to enjoy European football but that is what is special about playing up here. It is a big plus of playing for a club like this.”

Meanwhile, In the Europa Conference League, Hibernian will take on Maltese side Gzira United or Rijeka of Croatia in the second qualifying round if they get past Santa Coloma.

Aberdeen will take on Austria Vienna or Icelandic side Breidablik if they beat BK Hacken.