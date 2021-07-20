Jack Ross has signed a contract extension at Hibs for another two years.

The former Sunderland and St Mirren manager was rewarded by the club after finishing third in the Premiership last season.

Chairman Ron Gordon revealed his delight at tying down Ross until at least 2024 and praised the boss as he admitted "stability and continuity" are key for the club moving forward.

He said: "Jack is a terrific leader for our team and club. He has helped us make great strides on the pitch and has delivered what has been a very successful season, with the team playing exciting, dynamic and winning football.

"He shares our vision of the possibilities at Hibs. His management is insightful and deliberate, and I am confident that we will continue to build on last season’s success.

“We are keen to keep a very good thing going under Jack’s leadership. Stability and continuity are critical as we continue to make progress in making our club all that it can be, so this is an important step forward.”

Ross added: "I’m very happy at Hibernian and I have been well supported by my staff, the players and the Board. We had a good season last season and the aim this year is to build on that. We’ve got a terrific group of players. We are looking to bring in one or two to strengthen our group and I believe we have an exciting season ahead of us.”

Hibs face Santa Coloma in the UEFA Conference League this week.