A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.
The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been suspended pending the police investigation.
According to The Sun the footballer – also a regular player for his country – had his home raided by police and was arrested and interviewed by police on Friday.
A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday, July 16 on suspicion of child sex offences.
“He is on police bail pending further enquiries”.
The tabloid reports a spokesman for the club, adding: “We can confirm we have suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.
“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.