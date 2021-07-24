WHEN she was a girl, Soo Burnell would spend her summers swimming in the Glenogle Swim Centre in Stockbridge. She never really paid much attention her surroundings. She was too busy jumping into the water at the time. It would be years before she began to appreciate the building itself. That appreciation has turned into something of an obsession in recent years though. Now a photographer, Burnell has been busy photographing Glenogle and other Victorian-era pools including Portobello, Leith Victoria in Edinburgh and the Western Bath Club in Glasgow, as well as other ornate natatoriums in Manchester, London, as can be seen here, and Paris. Now, Burnell has gathered her images into a book, To the Water, and an accompanying exhibition at the Saorsa Art Gallery in Stockbridge which closes tomorrow.
To the Water by Soo Burnell, from £45, is available from her website soo-burnell.com/. An exhibition at the Saorsa Art Gallery in Stockbridge ends tomorrow. Photograph © Soo Burnell
