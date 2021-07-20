SPANIARD Pedro Martinez Losa will be named as the Scotland's women's head coach later this week, ending a seven month wait to replace Shelley Kerr.

The 45-year-old has a very good track record with clubs in Spain, the USA, England and France. He guided Rayo Vallecano to three successive league titles in his home country between 2008 and 2011.

A spell as assistant at top NWSL club Western New York Flash followed before he joined Arsenal in 2014. Coincidentally the manager he replaced was Kerr, who stood down as Scotland head coach on Christmas Eve following a dismal Euro 22 qualifying campaign.

Martinez Losa won the FA Cup and League Cup with Arsenal. He also brought Scotland internationalists Kim Little (for a second time) and Lisa Evans to the club during his three years in London.

The Spaniard has also done well in France, and is leaving Bordeaux after guiding them to Champions League football for the first time. They finished third in both his seasons in charge – their best ever in a league dominated by record seven times Champions League winners Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

SFA sources say he will be named as Scotland's fourth head coach since 1998 as soon as the remaining formalities have been completed. The other two were Vera Pauw, who is Dutch, and Swede Anna Signeul.

The Scotland players are understood to have stated a preference for a male head coach this time.

The 2023 World Cup campaign starts in September with a double-header against Hungary and the Faroe Islands. The top seeds in Scotland's group are Spain, with the first game between Martinez Losa's new side and his home country being on November 30.