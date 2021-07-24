City Breakz

27 July - 14 August (selected dates). Entry Free (booking essential). Various locations (see website for details).

Edinburgh performance company Room 2 Manoeuvre set off on a national tour of Scotland this summer with their production City Breakz. City Breakz is a dance based commentary on space, place and identity. The show is an outdoor hip hop performance featuring four dancers that takes the classic hip hop style and re-positions it in unusual city locations and common urban structures - with anything becoming a dancefloor.

https://r-2-m.net/citybreakztour

Christine

3 July - 3 October. Free (booking essential). Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh, Arboretum Place, EH3 5NZ.

A new exhibition on display at the Royal Botanic Gardens comes from Christine Borland, entitled In Relation to Linum. Exploring the lifecycle of flax, the exhibition considers the plants’ symbiotic nature of its nurture, evolving the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s 350-year relationship with the plant.

http://www.rbge.org.uk/

Sekai Machache at Stills, Edinburgh

29 July - 18 September. Free. Stills, 23 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1BP

Artist Sekai Machache is a Zimbabwean-Scottish visual artist and creator based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Her work is a deep interrogation of the notion of self, interested in the relationship between spirituality, imagination and the role of the artist in providing a space for healing. Her latest project ‘The Divine Sky’ utilises allegory and performance to tell a complicated history through poesis, immersive storytelling and photography, prepared throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

https://stills.org/exhibitions/

The Dockyard Social

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Entry £5 (booking essential). 95 Haugh Road, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8TX.

Making the switch from popups to permanent, The Dockyard Social is beginning together the best street food traders Scotland has to offer. They’re dishing up a true taste of Global comfort food, where you can choose from a variety of homegrown independent street food traders - from Middle Eastern shawarma to traditional thai and everything in between.

https://www.dockyardsocial.com/

The Rob Roy Drawings

24 July - 15 August. Free (booking essential). Kelley Gallery, Douglas Street, Glasgow, G2 4ET.

This summer the RGI will be showcasing 10 illustrative, full-scale pastel works by artist June Carey as part of her recent work of Sir Walter Scott’s Rob Roy. This is the first time that the full-scale works will be shown in public. Speaking on the exhibition, Carey discovered during her research that there was very little information about Rob Roy, so head along to learn more about the character.

https://www.theroyalglasgowinstituteofthefinearts.co.uk/

Advancing the Abstract

9-25 July. Free (booking required). Edinburgh Palette: St Margarets House, 151 London Road, Edinburgh, EH7 6AE.

Advancing the Abstract is the debut exhibition from a new collective of abstract painters in Scotland - The Abstractionistas. The goal of the collective is to create more opportunities to share the enduring importance, power and pull of abstraction with viewers across Scotland. All the artists will be available during the showcase times!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-abstractionistas-advancing-the-abstract-exhibition-tickets-158635253313

Edinburgh’s Gruesome History

23 July - 10 November. Tickets from £15. Edinburgh Old Town.

Explore the Old Town of Scotland’s Capital with a fearless tour guide and marvel at its Medieval beauties. Follow the floating unicorn back through the centuries to discover a secret Edinburgh, one shrouded in secrecy revealed only by your brave guide. Beginning at the Duke of Wellington statue, the tour takes you through one of the world’s most haunted graveyards, before heading down the Royal Mile and ending up at the beautiful St Giles’ Cathedral.

https://remarkabletours.org/gruesome-history-edinburgh/

Edinburgh Food Festival

23 July - 1 August. Free. George Square Gardens, 57 George Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9JU.

To mark the fifth anniversary of Edinburgh’s only city centre food festival, Assembly has organised a brand new bumper line-up. This includes a series of meet the producer events, workshops and chef demos, as well as over 30 local producers and street food stallholders serving up some of Scotland’s best contemporary food and drink.

https://www.edfoodfest.com/

Peak Times

25 July - 27 August. Free. The Modern Institute, 14-20 Osborne Street, Glasgow, G1 5QN.

As part of Glasgow International, the Modern Institute presents a new exhibition by Eva Rothschild at its Aird’s Lane Gallery. Rothschild’s work pays close attention to the active relationship between the viewer and the artwork. Employing multiple formats and diverse materials, drawing on influences from the minimal art of the 60s and 70s, Rothschild encourages visitors to experience both a physical and aesthetic response as they navigate their own corporeality in proximity to the work.

https://www.themoderninstitute.com/viewing-room/eva-rothschild-peak-times

Mark Hendry: Symbiosis

25 July. Tickets £10. Online event.

Mark Hendry’s Symbiosis delivers a blend of classical music and jazz, taking listeners on a journey around our beautiful and increasingly fragile planet. A phenomenal new talent on the Scottish scene, Hendry writes compelling and lyrical music and has been commissioned by EJBF21 to write music about the threats to our environment, focusing on the human connection to the natural world.

https://www.edinburghjazzfestival.com/artist/mark-hendry-symbiosis

Charlotte Cohen