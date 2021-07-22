St Johnstone have appointed Stevie Grieve as their new head of recruitment.

Grieve previously worked for Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United as their head of analysis and opposition scouting.

The lifelong Saints fan has also spent time working in Canada and India but he is now ready to apply his knowledge in his home city.

He told the official club wesbite: “I’m quite organised. Without basic organisation you don’t really know what you’re looking for.

“I’m quite good at identifying talents early from different markets. We need to try and be strong in the domestic markets. Try and find the best players in the Championship or the undervalued players of the Scottish Premier League.

"I’ve got a good eye for talent in terms of what fits tactically into the squad and what we need to try and improve."

He added: “I think from a perspective of just coaching you can see what a player should be doing and how they might be progressing.

“Sometimes it’s not about looking outside for players, it’s about understanding what’s in the building and how that player can grow and develop.

“You have to have an eye to get talent ID right as many times as possible and see how a player might progress and grow in what you are trying to do. Then see if you can help them in the next stage of their career.”