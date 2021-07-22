THE Scotland women's team will play all their home 2023 World Cup qualifiers at Hampden. The development follows the appointment of Spaniard Pedro Martinez Losa as the new head coach on Wednesday.
Previously the side have played their games at grounds around the country, including Tynecastle and Easter Road.
The Scottish FA's head of women's football, Fiona McIntyre, said at the launch of a five-year strategy for the sport: “For me it's a statement. Hampden is the national stadium of football – it's not the men's national stadium.
“The players are excited about it, but it's also important that young girls who dream about playing for Scotland can also dream about playing at Hampden. That's an important message – it tells them women's football matters.”
The side have played just two previous games at the national stadium. The first was a Euro 2013 play-off game against Spain, which ended 1-1, and the second the 2019 World Cup send off match against Jamaica, which was won 3-2.
The first home World Cup qualifier is against the Faroe Islands on September 21. Coincidentally Spain are top seeds in Group B, and the game against them at Hampden on April 12 is likely to be pivotal in deciding which of the two countries automatically qualifies for the finals in Australia and New Zealand.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.