Robbie Neilson has revealed he has set Liam Boyce a target of 20 goals for Hearts this season.

The Northern Ireland internationalist took his tally so far to three in three games in the Premier Sports Cup with the opener in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Stirling Albion.

The 30-year-old netted 16 times last term as the Jambos bounced back from relegation to the Championship.

And Neilson is convinced the former Ross County marksman can take the top-flight by storm on the club’s return.

He said: “He’s very, very important for us.

“I spoke to Liam at the start of pre-season and just told him we wanted him to score 20 goals this season.

“I think he’ll get chances.

“I thought he could have been more ruthless on Tuesday night; he could have had three or four to be honest with you.

“But it’s great that he was on the score-sheet.”

Meanwhile, Neilson is wary of making too many changes to his side for Sunday’s visit of Inverness Caley Thistle - because he sees it as a dress rehearsal for the Premiership curtain-raiser against Celtic.

The Tynecastle side sealed their qualification for the knock-out stages of the Premier Sports Cup with their third straight victory on Tuesday.

But, with the visit of Celtic just six days later, Neilson is keen to fine tune things for the league.

He said:“The Premier Sports Cup starts early and it’s about being ready for the first league game, which is a massive one for us.

“We’ll make a couple of changes but we’re still using all these games to get ready for Celtic.

“It’s important we get that continuity and understand the system we’re trying to play, and see if Inverness can cause us some problems that we can sort out.”