Tokyo 2021 has officially begun after the Olympic cauldron was lit during last night's opening ceremony.

There's no hanging around for the Team GB athletes, many of whom get their Olympic campaigns underway today.

With 67 medals won in Rio, the British team smashed their target, however this year there is no specific medal goal, due to the difficult circumstances preparing for the games.

It's set to be an action packed fortnight of sport, filled with highs and lows.

Here are all the events taking place today, and all the Team GB athletes to look out for...

What medal events are taking place today?





It may only be the first day of the Olympics, but medals are still up for grabs in Tokyo today.

Archery

Great Britain's mixed team will go in the archery. If they get through the elimination rounds and the semi-finals, the bronze and gold medal matches will take place at 8:25am and 8:45am (BST) respectively.

Cycling

Another GB medal hope will come in the cycling, as former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas teams up with Tao Geoghegan Hart and brothers Adam and Simon Yates in the men's road race.

The race is due to begin at 3:00am (BST), so should finish around 8:45am.

Shooting

Seonaid McIntosh will aim to make the final of the 10m Air Rifle which will take place at 2:45am (BST).

What other events are Team GB contesting today?





Gymnastics

On Saturday five time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock will go in the qualification for the men's artistic gymnastics final.

He will be joined by fellow GB athletes Joe Fraser, James Hall and Giarnni Regini-Moran.

Badminton

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith will contest the group stage of the badminton mixed doubles at 1:40am (BST), while Ben Lane and Sean Vendy will play in the men's doubles at 4:20am (BST).

Lauren Smith will return with partner Chloe Birch in the women's doubles at 12:40pm (BST).

Boxing

Two GB boxers will fight in the preliminaries; Kariss Artingstall will box the women's feather at 9:15am (BST) and Peter McGrail will go in the men's feather at 10:03am (BST).

Equestrian

The equestrian dressage team will start their qualifiers at the slightly later time of 9:00am (BST).

Football

GB will take on Japan in the women's football at 11:30am (BST).

Hockey

The men's hockey team will play in pool B at 10:30am against South Africa.

Rowing

Heats and repechages will take place throughout the day in the rowing, with Helen Glover and Polly Swann in the W2- at 2:00am, the W4- at 3:50am and the M4- at 4:20am (BST).

Swimming

Heats will also take place throughout the day in the pool, with an appearence from defending Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty at 12:40pm.

Table Tennis

GB will kick off its table tennis campaign in the women's and men's singles at 7:45am and 8:30am (BST) respectively.

Tennis

Andy Murray will play his first match to defend his Olympic title on Saturday at around 5:00am, while Heather Watson will play at 3:00am (BST).

Andy's brother Jamie Murray will pair Neal Skupski in the men's doubles, playing at approximately 8:00am (BST).