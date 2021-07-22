ST MIRREN have reportedly rejected a £300,000 bid for star playmaker Jamie McGrath.
The Buddies are also said to have knocked back a £100,000 offer for centre-back Conor McCarthy.
The Scottish Sun report Wigan tabled the £300k McGrath bid with Rotherham testing the waters with a six-figure fee for McCarthy.
But it's reported that both offers wer knocked back as they were below St Mirren's valuation for the players.
McGrath, 24, has been attracting attention south of the border after a stunning 17-goal season in Paisley.
But Jim Goodwin has been firm in his stance that the club do not need to sell unless a bid meeting their valuation is met.
Just last week he told clubs down south to move quickly if they want McGrath as if no deal is struck heading inot the final week of the transfer window then he won't allow the midfielder to go.
The Scottish Sun report further bids are expected for McGrath with another English club interested, and Aberdeen having previously shown interest.
Rotherham are also thought to be preparing a second bid for McCarthy.
