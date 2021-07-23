Critical staff and services in Scotland are to be exempt from self-isolation under a plans from the Scottish Government.

Currently people have been told that they should self isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive.

It is understood the scheme will cover people working in fields including health and social care.

Supermarket workers and some airline staff could also be exempt under the plans, however those eligible would have to meet certain criteria to be allowed to avoid staying at home and safeguards would be put in place such as a testing regime, BBC Scotland reported.

In recent weeks businesses and health boards across the country have been affected by large numbers of workers self isolating after having come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The new plan comes after retailers warned of the disruption caused by staff self isolating.

Some health boards have also said they are under pressure amid staff shortages partly due to the number of staff having to self-isolate.

Earlier this month, three hospitals reached 'code black' status due to reaching full capacity because of rising Covid cases.

On Thursday, a Loganair flight was cancelled due to staff self isolating and it is understood that the airline is experiencing a shortage of cabin crew and pilots.

The Scottish Government is expected to make an announcement about the scheme on Friday.

The UK Government has said that from Friday, key parts of the food industry will be allowed to do daily Covid testing instead of asking staff to self isolate.