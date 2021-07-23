Scots may have been enjoying the recent heatwave, but what about our pets?
Dogs, cats and other animals can really struggle in the heat and can even suffer from heatstroke and sunburn just like humans.
We spoke to the Scottish SPCA who offered some advice on what to do and not to do for our pets during the hot weather.
Here's everything you need to know...
What should we do to protect our animals in the hot weather?
According to the SSPCA, there are certain things we can do to protects our pets during the heatwave.
The charity advises that we DO:
- Walk your dog early in the morning or late at night to avoid heatstroke.
- Make sure your dog has plenty of water and access to shade if you’re out in the garden.
- Provide cool mats or wet towels for your pets to lie on.
- Place ceramic tiles or frozen water bottles wrapped in towels in small animals’ enclosures to cool them down.
- Consider providing clean water for wild birds in your garden to bathe and drink on hot days.
- Make sure to tidy away football nets, paddling pools and barbeques at the end of the night so wild animals can’t become trapped or injure themselves.
What should we avoid doing to protect our pets in the hot weather?
To protect your pet in hot weather, the SSPCA advises you don't:
- Leave your dog in the car. 22 degrees outside can mean 44 degrees inside the car. Leaving water and a window down is not enough.
- Walk your dog on hot pavements as this can burn their paws. Check with the palm of your hand- if it’s too hot for your hand it’s too hot for their paws!
- Leave small animal runs or enclosures in direct sunlight.
- Leave hot tubs uncovered as wild animals can fall in, become trapped and drown.
- Forget to top up all pets’ water supplies regularly.
What should I do if I am worried about an animal?
If you are concerned about an animal, you can call the SSPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999 which is open 7 days a week from 7:30am-9pm.
