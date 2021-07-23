The Scottish Government have pledged to find a "suitable solution" for St Johnstone ahead of their Europa League clash with Galatasaray.

The Turkish outfit are currently 5-1 down after the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against PSV Eindhoven and if they fail to turn the tie around, they will meet Saints in third round qualifying of the Europa League.

Due to current UK travel restrictions the double header could be played at a neutral venue across Europe with both games being played behind closed doors.

Turkey is currently on the ‘red list’ of high-risk Covid countries, but questions remain over why this is the case.

Covid rates are currently relatively low, there are no new variants of concern and high testing rates have also been recorded. Experts have suggested that the travel ban remains in place due to Turkey being a worldwide transport hub.

Scottish Government chiefs have now given Perth supporters a glimmer of hope by detailing they are in talks with the football authorities over a possible soloution.

A spokesperson told Herald and Times Sport: “International travel restrictions remain necessary to limit the importation of the virus and variants of concern.

“Red list countries pose the highest risk, and we must therefore consider any exemptions very carefully.

“We are aware of the particular issue outlined and will work with the football authorities to aim to find a suitable solution.”

Herald and Times Sport understands that talks are ongoing between both parties and a solution is yet to be found.

The next review of the traffic light system on countries is due to take place on the August 4, however exemptions from quarantine from amber list countries are still very limited.

Exemptions include UK sportspersons returning to Scotland from training for the Olympic or Paralympic Games, or UK sportspersons who are based abroad returning to Scotland for an elite sports event or training.

There is no overarching red list exemption, however there is an exemption for some, very limited, specified competitions including the Euro 2020 this summer.