The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is off to a flying start, but what sports does day two have in store?

Team GB is 376 athletes strong, its biggest ever cohort to travel to an overseas games.

It means that medal opportunities will come thick and fast for Great Britain, with no shortage of opportunities on the first Sunday of the games.

Here are all the Team GB medal hopes and events taking place today...

What are GB's medal hopes today?





Lots of medals are up for grabs for Team GB today.

Archery

The women's team will go in the archery today, facing Italy in the elimination rounds at 1:30am (BST).

If successful, they will proceed to semi-finals and finals later in the day.

Cycling

Lizzie Deignan, the first GB medallist at London 2012, will be joined by Anna Shackley to contest the women's road race at 5:00am (BST).

Diving

Scotland's Grace Reid will partner Katherine Torrance in the women's synchronised 3m springboard at 7am (BST).

Judo

Chelsie Giles will compete for GB in the women's -52kg judo event at around 3:30am (BST).

Swimming

The men's 400m individual medley final will take place at 2:30am (BST) which could feature Max Litchifeld and Brodie Williams.

Meanwhile, Kieran Bird could contest the 400m freestyle final at 2:52am (BST) depending on his previous perfomance in the heats and semis.

Aimee Willmott will be looking to race the women's 400m individual medley final at 3:12am.

Taekwondo

Defending Olympic champion Jade Jones' opening match in the women's 57kg category will take place 3:52am.

What other events are GB competing in today?

Aside from the medal matches, there is plenty of other action taking place today with British representation.

Gymnastics

Qualification for the women's artistic gymnastics will take place throughout the day on Sunday which will see Team GB athletes Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and sisters Jessica Gadirova and Jennifer Gadirova.

Badminton

GB's mixed doubles badminton team will continue their group stage against Canada at 13:20 (BST).

Boxing

Benjamin Whittaker will compete in the preliminaries of the men's light heavy at 6:27am (BST) while Luke McCormack will go in the men's light at 10:36am.

Kayak and Canoe Slalom

GB's kayakers and canoers have qualifiers between 5:00am and 8:00am (BST).

Equestrian

It's the second qualifier day for the dressage starting at 9am.

Hockey

GB's women will play Germany at 1:30am (BST).

Rowing

It's another action packed day on the water, with repechages, quarter and semi finals all due to take place.

Sailing

Olympic sailing kicks off today featuring GB's Ben Squires, Alison Young, Elliott Hanson, Giles Scott and Emma Wilson.

Tennis

Andy Murray will kick off his campaign to defend his Olympic title against number nine seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Where can I watch?





BBC One coverage begins at midnight and continues throughout the day.

Further coverage will be available on iPlayer, the red button and the BBC Sport website.