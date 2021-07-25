Disability campaigners are calling on airlines to make policy changes to allow all assistance and guide dogs to travel on board aircraft.

Most airlines do not allow owner-trained assistance dogs on board and require proof that the animal has been trained by a charity affiliated to specific organisations.

The airlines say they can only accept affiliated dogs due to safety, however the campaigners claim proof of disability and a letter from a recognised professional who has witnessed the dogs in action should suffice.

Charity Assistance Dogs Council, which represents the interests of owner-trained animals, also claims the waiting times for a trained dog affiliated to the groups recognised by the airlines can be between two and five years and some do not cater for certain types of disabilities.

Alison Skillin, who uses a dog trained by her to help alert her to seizures and guide her when she suffers vision problems, got in touch with The Herald after experiencing problems while trying to book a flight to London.

The 42-year-old, from Alloa, who suffers from a rare neurological condition and fibromyalgia, is travelling to the city to speak to UK Parliamentary groups about assistance dog discrimination.

She asked various airlines – including Easyjet, Loganair and British Airways – if she would be allowed to take her dog, Monk, on board, and almost all required proof that he had been trained by an affiliated organisation.

Ms Skillin said: “I am bitterly disappointed not to be able to fly to my appointment. “It frustrates me that I’m forced to take alternative transport which not only takes much longer, but puts strain on myself and Monk which in turn could lead to a seizure. “It would take me an hour to fly down there. It’s six or seven hours by train and I’ve made the trip a few times by train and I find it extremely painful and I will have to spend an extra day in the hotel before I do the parliament thing.

“This is something I will be taking up with ministers in London.”

Most of the airlines require that assistance dogs are affiliated to either Assistance Dogs International (ADI), Assistance Dogs UK (ADUK) or the International Guide Dog Federation (IDGF).

The Equality Act 2010 states only that service providers cannot discriminate against those needing an assistance dog, not an assistance dog affiliated to these organisations.

However, according to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, the legislation does not apply to disabled people accessing air travel, even for internal UK flights.

Sharon Lawrence, of the Assistance Dogs Council, said: “It can take between two and five years to get a trained dog from an affiliated organisation, and even then they do not cater for all forms of disability.

“When a dog is owner trained, it is trained to serve the exact needs of that individual so that’s why so many people chose to do it this way.

“We have had no reports of owner-trained dogs behaving inappropriately in restaurants or other forms of transport, for example, so I don’t see the safety argument as an issue.

“If a disabled person can provide proof that they’re disabled and a letter from a professional, for example their GP, to say that they have seen the dog in action and it behaves appropriately, I don’t see why there should be any issue with them flying.”

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recently held a consultation on the issue and called for evidence on the problems facing assistance dog users.

The Herald understands that responses were mixed, but the industry regulator recognises that more certainty is needed to help both assistance dog users and the airlines.

The body is expected to update its policies on the issue in due course.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “As with the majority of airlines, we ask for accredited documentation of training when flying with an assistance dog to adhere to our strict safety standards on board. Safety is always our number one priority for all our customers.”

An Easyjet spokesperson added: “EasyJet welcomes passengers travelling with recognised assistance dogs and carries hundreds every year. “Safety is our highest priority and to be able to travel in the aircraft cabin with their owner, recognised assistance dogs must be trained by accredited training organisations of Assistance Dogs International (ADI) and their regional members including Assistance Dogs UK (ADUK) or International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF).”

British Airways added: “We require evidence that assistance dogs have been trained by a recognised body so they, and everyone on board, can travel safely in the cabin.”