PHYSIOS couldn’t believe he could continue playing, that is just how serious an injury with which Eamonn Brophy arrived at St Mirren.

The striker, who made his move to Paisley permanent in the summer, was taking painkillers daily as he battled the pain of a broken foot to keep playing.

The injury, which ruled him out for most of the season after joining the Buddies on loan was initially missed during his time at Kilmarnock before being identified by St Mirren staff.

Recalling the injury nightmare, which limited him to just eight appearances in the stripes last season, Brophy said: “I broke my foot back in June at Kilmarnock and the physio there thought it was something else so I was playing with that for six months. It definitely affected my performances.

“I was taking painkillers every day to get through training and games.

"When I came here it was only a matter of weeks before I knew it wasn't quite right and the physio here has been brilliant and picked it up straight away.

"He never really knew how I could continue with a fractured foot.

“It was an injury I tried to put to the back of my head. I never knew it was broken or I wouldn't have continued to play.

“When I found out it happened I was just happy it was going to get fixed, because I knew I wasn't myself. I knew I wasn't 100 percent fit.”

Such was the impact of the injury, Brophy can recall to the very training session it happened. And the striker, yet to score in a competitive fixture for the Buddies, reckons it came right as he was in the best condition of his career.

“I can remember the training session when it happened”, he said. “It was frustrating when I found out six months later it could've been dealt with right in the middle of pre-season.

“These things happen and it is done now but it was massively frustrating.

“Last season was probably the worst season I've had for a number of years.

“It's made me certainly more hungry to try and get back to the way I was a couple of years ago and be better than that hopefully.

“I’m not a young kid any more. I’m 25. This is an important season for me and one of the biggest in my career.”

The nasty injury kept Brophy side-lined and ended any hopes he could represent Scotland at the Euros, but the one-time Scotland cap is determined to earn a return to international football.

He added: “I didn't give myself a chance to be in the squad so there wasn't a sense of frustration at missing out.

“I was very proud I was able to play a part in a couple of years ago but like everybody else in the country I was just wanting them to do well.

“Of course I want to get back but that is a bit away just now.”

Meanwhile Jim Goodwin confirmed bids for Jamie McGrath and Conor McCarthy have been rejected by the Buddies.

Reported £300,000 and £100,000 bids from Wigan and Rotherham were thrown out for the players respectively.

Goodwin said: “We need to be strong in the market. In years gone by I think sometimes we just accepted the first offer that came in but I am glad to say the board are showing some strength.

“I don’t think we have put ridiculous valuations on the players but I do keep an eye on the market and I do see what other players are going for and I do often wonder why our players are valued so much less than what some other players are.

“There are certain midfielders in Scotland at the moment and I am not going to name names, who have been spoken about £2million and £3million coming in for them and they are not at Celtic or Rangers, they are at the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs and other teams.

“I am questioning why we are not getting those types of offers for a Jamie McGrath who has scored 17 goals.

“We are not putting an evaluation of £1million on Jamie, we are quite realistic about the situation, but at the same time we will not be shafted by anybody.”