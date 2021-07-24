A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond.

Emergency services attended the scene at Balloch Country Park after a report of concern for a boy in the water just before 6pm yesterday.

A male was recovered shortly after from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coastguard, police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were all involved in the search. 

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 5.55pm on Friday 23 July 2021 following a report of a concern for person in the water at Balloch Country Park.

"Emergency services attended and a male youth who was recovered from the water was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.''

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 16-year-old boy has been informed.

