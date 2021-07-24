TRIBUTES have been paid to a Glasgow teenager who tragically died at Loch Lomond yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Balloch Country Park following a report of concern for a boy in the water just before 6pm.
A male was recovered shortly after from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has now been named locally as Connor Markward from Glasgow.
One friend wrote: "You were 1 in a million rest easy Connor Markward."
Another added: "Will never meet a boy more caring in all my life! Until we meet again!"
A third commented: "You were always the most happiest boy with the biggest smile on your face."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police were called around 5.55pm on Friday, July 23, 2021 following a report of a concern for person in the water at Balloch Country Park.
"Emergency services attended and male youth who was recovered from the water was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 16-year-old man have been informed.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
