Scotrail has confirmed that Troon station will partially reopen after a fire damaged much of the building and infrastructure in the station .

The station had been closed with services unable to stop at Troon due to damage caused by the blaze.

Glasgow Central to Ayr services and services between Ayr and Stranraer, which were also affected by the disruption caused by the fire, resumed on Friday, 23 July.

Following last week's devastating fire, Troon station will partially reopen on Monday.



Services heading south to Ayr will call at Troon as normal.



However, trains towards Glasgow will NOT stop at Troon. /1 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 24, 2021

Track repairs have been carried out and Network Rail has assessed the damage to the buildings, platform canopies, overhead power cables, and other parts of the station.

Special supports have been designed and installed on platform two and new overhead power cables have also been installed.

Services from Glasgow Central to Ayr are expected to operate normally from Monday.

From 26 July passngers travellin north are being advised to take a train to Prestwick Town to connect with Glasgow bound trains.

If they are travelling from the south, the advice is to change at Irvine for connecting trains back to Troon. There will be no shuttle buses.

Platform one at Troon station is scheduled to reopen on Friday, 30 July when trains between Glasgow Central and Ayr set to return to normal operation.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s Operations Director, said: “We regret any disruption to services because we know how it will inconvenience our customers.

“However, the dreadful fire at Troon station left our colleagues at Network Rail with no option but to close the line, and we had to revise our services accordingly.

“It’s great to see that less than a week after the fire, the line has reopened and we are able to resume services from Glasgow to Ayr on Monday, with a full timetable expected to be operating on Friday, 30 July.

A shuttle bus service is serving Troon between Irvine/Kilmarnock and Prestwick Town on Saturday, 24 July.

Due to continuing strike action by RMT union members there will be a reduced service between Glasgow and Ayr on Sunday, 25 July in line with previous strike days and Troon will not be served by rail replacement