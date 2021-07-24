There have been 1,307 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been 11 death in the same period.
Of the 23,857 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 6.1% were positive.
READ MORE: What are the symptoms for the Delta Covid variant and how do they differ?
60 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 478 in hospital.
3,994,883 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,064,441 have received their second dose.
Yesterday, 1,505 new cases were reported with 6 new deaths.
Yesterday, it was revealed that the Delta variant of coronavirus may be 46% more likely to cause reinfection than the Alpha variant first identified in Kent, new figures suggest.
Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that, while the overall chances of getting reinfected are very low, the Delta variant, first identified in India and which accounts for around 99% of cases in the UK, poses a higher risk.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Why Delta variant has left herd immunity from vaccines alone mathematically impossible
Today, airports and airlines are expecting their busiest weekend of the year so far as schools close and the summer holidays begin for millions.
Gatwick Airport said it expects to see around 250 to 260 flights and between 25,000 to 27,000 passengers a day over the weekend – up from a low of just 15 flights a day at the height of the pandemic.
