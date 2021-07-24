ST JOHNSTONE have been granted an exemption by the Scottish Government to play their Europa League qualifier against Galatasaray home and away as scheduled.
The Turkish outfit look certain to face off against Saints in third round qualifying with them currently 5-1 down in their Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven.
Government chiefs were locked in talks with the McDiarmid Park outfit and representatives from the SFA and permission has now been granted for the ties to take place in Perth and abroad.
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “We are grateful for the co-operation of Scottish Government in finding a solution to the existing travel guidance, which will enable Scottish clubs to participate in UEFA club competitions safely provided they follow additional mitigations.
“We will continue to liaise with government on implications for men’s and women’s clubs and match officials regarding foreign travel during European competitions.”
Cabinet secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity of Scotland, Michael Matheson added: “These steps to allow the games to go ahead are only being taken following extremely careful consideration of any potential threat to wider public health. Robust safeguards including daily PCR testing, quarantine bubbles and not permitting away spectators are among the steps required to allow the games to go ahead.”
