CALLUM DAVIDSON has expressed his delight after St Johnstone were given special dispensation by the Scottish Government to play their upcoming Europa League tie against Galatasaray as scheduled.

Saints are almost certain to face the Turkish outfit after they were thumped 5-1 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against PSV Eindhoven last week.

It was feared that the Perth outfit's double header against the Turks would have to be played at a neutral venue due to current UK travel restrictions.

However, government bosses yesterday confirmed that Scotland’s double cup winners would be able to play Galatasaray in Istanbul as well as welcome the European giants to Perth for the return fixture.

Cabinet secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity of Scotland, Michael Matheson explained: “These steps to allow the games to go ahead are only being taken following extremely careful consideration of any potential threat to wider public health.

“Robust safeguards including daily PCR testing, quarantine bubbles and not permitting away spectators are among the steps required to allow the games to go ahead.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell added: “We are grateful for the co-operation of Scottish Government in finding a solution to the existing travel guidance, which will enable Scottish clubs to participate in UEFA club competitions safely provided they follow additional mitigations.

“We will continue to liaise with government on implications for men’s and women’s clubs and match officials regarding foreign travel during European competitions.”

The news broke as St Johnstone were taking on Fleetwood Town in a pre-season clash at McDiarmid Park on Saturday and club tannoy announcer Liam Doris was quick to alert supporters who were in attendance.

The announcement was met with loud cheers from over 2,000 Saints season ticket holders and manager Davidson shared their excitement.

He said: “We’re delighted. It is fantastic news being able to have the game at McDiarmid Park. Hopefully we can get supporters in the door which will be even better. That is why you play in Europe.

“The worry was where we were going to play and whether it was going to need to be two neutral venues. There would have been the logistics of getting players ready, away and then back for league games.

“Now that it is one away game and one home game, we can prepare and plan for it. [If Galatasaray], they are right up there as one of the top teams in Europe.

“It’s a great place for St Johnstone to go and compete. I’m very fortunate to have been part of European nights at McDiarmid Park. I’m really looking forward to it and so are the players.

“They really should have been concentrating on the game today but they all heard the news. They are all delighted. The players want to play in front of big crowds.

“The timings will be pretty short and there will be a lot of testing going on. Fingers crossed we are all okay and can get a full squad out there.”

Saints drew 0-0 in a lacklustre stalemate against their English League One opponents as they continued their preparations for European football.

Davidson provided a squad update after the full-time whistle saying: “I would have liked more 90 minutes in the players. But Liam Craig, Murray Davidson, Craig Bryson and Chris Kane hadn’t really trained.

“I thought James Brown was excellent. It was one of his best performances. It was a really difficult game and Fleetwood matched us up. It was basically man for man all over the pitch.

“Stevie May tried to train on Friday but wasn’t quite right. He will be okay for next week. Charlie Gilmour and Callum Booth are out just now. We’ll see how they are over the next few days.”

Supporters were also treated to a glimpse of both the Scottish Cup and League Cup, which were paraded around the McDiarmid Park pitch at full-time.

It was an emotional moment for Davidson who added: “It was a wee bit quick for my liking. I would have liked to spend more time celebrating it.

“But it was great for the season ticket holders who have supported us through thick and thin. It was nice to thank them for the support.”