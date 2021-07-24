Duncan Scott was already plotting a pathway towards history when his Speedos from Rio were still in the wash.

At his Stirling University base, with his long-time coach Steve Tigg evaluating very precise detail, Alloa’s aquatic powerhouse began an exploration of his boundaries to discover the fastest route to Tokyo and gold.

Two relay silvers in 2016 fuelled the fire. The prospect of individual hardware is what sets him ablaze. He ignites his second Olympics in today’s men’s 200 metres freestyle and 4x100 relay heats but it has been his devotion to conquer all four swimming strokes that has been the calling card of intent.

He will test that in the 200 metres individual medley in mid-week as well as tapping into his raw velocity in the free. Being an all-rounder has required a mountain of work and it says much about his devotion that the challenge spurs him to keep running up the hill.

“I'm not sure if perfection is something I try and aim for,” he said. “I'm just trying to constantly better myself, I don't know what the end goal is. It's more just about so many finer details that I can improve on.

“In a medley, the fact that there are four different strokes allows for even more detail to be to be looked. It might be backstroke, underwater phase, or the fly-to-back turns. The turns in the event are so specific and require a lot of finer details. I just really enjoy that, that on different days in training, I can be focused on completely different things.

“It keeps it quite unique each session, but then day to day doesn't get boring. I could be working with Ross Murdoch on a pull-out or on other aspects with the other guys. I really enjoy the event for that reason.”

Scott’s initial forays in the next 24 hours could set a course towards history. No Briton has ever secured more than three medals in a single Games. He has five shots at a podium this week. Three relays, two solo acts, one in each offers the chance to raise his total to seven, a mere one short of Bradley Wiggin’s current benchmark of eight with Paris 2024 still within his expected prime.

In the 200m free he will have the full attention of his rivals. The anticipated 4x100 quartet of Tom Dean, James Guy, Matt Richards and Scott lowered the UK record to 3:11:56 in taking European silver to Russia in May. There is valuable chemistry in unison.

“Me and Jimmy obviously are really close and have been on every single team together since 2015,” the Scot said. “Being part of this similar events as well, we've become really good friends. Tom Dean is probably one of my best mates on the team. Dan Jervis has also been on teams for a while so our group in the 4x200 is quite close-knit group. I really enjoy that as well. It's like its own separate group which is quite nice to be a part of.”

His University of Stirling team-mates Kathleen Dawson and Cassie Wild will target a final berth in today’s 100m backstroke heats.

Dawson’s ascent has propelled her into contention but her recent European record of 58.08 secs may need to fall.

She said: “I think a medal will need something in the 57s. Something special. But that's what you're aiming for. That's what you're doing your four-year cycle for. So for the Olympics, you just you leave it all in the pool.”