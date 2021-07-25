THE domestic scene appears healthier. And the long-term picture is more optimistic. But Gus Mackay, Cricket Scotland’s beleaguered chief executive, still does not have his troubles to seek.

The hope that the recent resumption of competitive action for both the men’s and women’s team would kick-start a summer of international cricket at home and abroad has proved to be somewhat misplaced.

Shane Burger’s men had hoped to follow up their brace of one-day internationals in the Netherlands with the resumption of World Cricket League 2 fixtures, the convoluted pathway that could eventually lead to a place at the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Scheduled matches against Nepal and Namibia, however, have fallen foul of coronavirus restrictions and have now been moved back until next year.

The women’s team have also had to forego home advantage in their T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, with the tournament switched to Spain, as has the men’s under-19 World Cup Pathway.

Mackay remains at the mercy of the pandemic as he tries to plot an international calendar made nigh impossible with different regions all at different stages in their fight against the virus and global travel still precarious to say the least.

The chance of getting a Test-playing nation to stop by for a match or two in Edinburgh before or after touring England looks slimmer by the day, even as we inch towards full houses again at many sporting venues.

But Mackay will continue to try to make something happen despite the increasingly demanding circumstances.

“You can put on events safely now with bubbles and the rest but it’s just the logistics of getting teams from different parts of the world to the one venue,” he admits.

“Every country is at a different stage with the pandemic and that makes it really challenging to make arrangements.

“Initially it was Nepal who were struggling to travel. And then when their situation got better, Namibia went into lockdown. So in the interest of player safety – which is paramount – we took the decision to postpone until next year.

“The big issue around all of this is quarantining. Countries on the red list would have to come in and quarantine for 10 days which is just not feasible.

“We are still working on a plan to get games arranged either here or somewhere else. If we can’t get it won’t be for a lack of trying.

“We also have to factor in the potential cost of hotel quarantining for all our players in an already difficult financial climate.”

The big event still in the calendar for the men’s team is the T20 World Cup in October. Recently switched from India to the United Arab Emirates and Oman with the virus still problematic on the sub-continent, Mackay remains quietly confident that the tournament will go ahead.

How much competitive action Shane Burger’s side will be able to fit in before their return to the big stage, however, is another matter.

“We’re still looking at bringing opposition to the Grange this summer but it’s just trying to work out just what that might look like,” added Mackay. “We’ve moved on to Plan B but it’s a very fluid situation.”

Some unexpected, good news did, however, arrive recently from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

After shrinking the 50-over World Cup from 14 teams to 10 – meaning Scotland agonisingly fell short of a place at the 2019 edition in England – the game’s governing body have seen the error of their ways and performed a reverse ferret, with the 2027 event set to welcome 14 nations again.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will also expand from 16 teams to 20, giving countries like Scotland a much better chance of being represented at every major tournament going forward.

“That’s great news and this is what it’s all about – giving more opportunities to Associate countries like ours,” added Mackay.

“That’s a massive positive for us and gives us something really tangible to work towards further down the chain.

“When you look at what other sports do, they make tournaments bigger rather than smaller so we’re glad the ICC have expanded the World Cups again. Missing the last one was a hard one for us, both financially and in terms of the interest that would have brought to the sport.”

Additional succour comes closer to home with domestic cricket – including the Regional Pro Series – being played up and down the country.

“That was always our priority to make sure we got cricket going here in Scotland and we’ve done that,” added Mackay.

“I’m very grateful to all the clubs and officials for making sure that’s been possible. So there is some light at the end of the tunnel.”