A young boy has been pronounced dead after being pulled from the water at a park in South Lanarkshire.
On Saturday, July 24, police were called to Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse at around 4:30pm following the report of a concern for person in the water.
Emergency services attended and a male youth was recovered from the water, but sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that formal identification has still to take place but the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware.
READ MORE: Warning issued of "extreme dangers" at Loch Lomond following death of teenager
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On Saturday morning it was also announced that a teenage boy had died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond.
READ MORE: Teenager dies after major rescue operation at Loch Lomond
Following the news of the teenager’s death, Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park officials released a statement warning of “extreme dangers” of swimming in the loch.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.