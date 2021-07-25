Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.
The former Rangers footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday.
The Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2.
He was arrested on June 2, bailed pending further inquiries and has now been charged.
The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene.
Barton, who played for a number of English teams as well as Rangers including Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley, will attend court on bail.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.