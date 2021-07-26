A SCOTS care home has been given the lowest possible ratings in almost every category after “serious concerns” were raised about the treatment of residents.

Inspectors said medication was poorly managed at Moorbank Manor Nursing Home in Largs and there was a lack of training and competency in dementia care.

Infection control was said to be weak and the home was criticised for providing “no choice or variation” of the food on offer to elderly residents.

“This lack of choice was also evident in bathing and showering facilities for people”, the report said.

The home was said to have a “limited and task orientated approach” to personal care that did not consider the needs and wishes of individuals.

And elderly residents were not being provided with any meaningful indoor or outdoor activities.

The home was rated “unsatisfactory” - the lowest possible rating’ in six categories including the wellbeing of residents and the quality of the care facilities. It was rated weak for infection control and adequate for staffing.

The home is registered to provided care for 35 older people and is run by Moorburn Manor Limited.

A letter of serious concern was issued to the home by the Care Inspectorate on March 2 outlining areas of concern that required action.

Inspectors found that limited progress had been made by the time follow-up checks were carried out 13 days later.

A further visit was carried out on April 7, which found that the required improvements had been made.

However, the latest inspection on June 29 identified further concerns.

The Care Inspectorate said further visits will be carried out to monitor progress.

A spokeswoman for the home said there was no-one available to comment on the inspection, when contacted yesterday by The Herald.

It comes as new figures show the percentage of care home with potential outbreaks has tripled since early June.

Figures for this week showed there were 59 adult care homes with confirmed or suspected cases, making up 6% of all facilities.

At the height of the second wave in January, there were 180 homes with potential outbreaks – 17% of all care facilities.

Scottish Labour’s Covid recovery spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said there should be no complacency around the rising infections.

In a separate inspection, a care home which was affected by a major Covid outbreak has seen standards improve after being taken over by NHS Highland.

Home Farm Care Home in Portree on the isle of Skye was transferred from HC-One ownership in November after 11 residents died after contracting the virus.

At the height of the outbreak, 29 residents and 27 members of staff tested positive.

In its latest inspection, the home was rated ‘good’ in every category including infection control, staffing and the wellbeing of residents.

Other care home given favourable ratings included; Rubislaw Park Care Home in Aberdeen, Northgate House in Glasgow and Highbank in Dalkeith.