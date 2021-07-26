Tributes have been paid to a mother, her nine-year-old son, and their family friend who died after getting into difficulty in the water at Loch Lomond.

Edina Olahova, 29, her son Rana Haris Ali, nine, and family friend Muhammad Asim Riaz, 41, have been named by Sky News as the three who drowned.

Mr Riaz's seven-year-old son remains in intensive care following the incident.

A statement on behalf of Rana and Ms Olahova's family seen by Sky News, said: "The family is heartbroken at the death of our charming young boy in what was a tragic drowning accident on Saturday. Haris Ali was the loveliest little boy."

Emergency services were called to Pulpit Rock at Loch Lomond just before 7pm on Saturday with reports of people struggling in the water.

Police Scotland said: ‘A multi-agency operation took place and sadly three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 41-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy have been made aware.

‘A seven-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and is currently in intensive care.’

The case will now be sent to the procurator fiscal.

In a tweet, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "This is heartbreaking - my thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in the water over the past couple of days.

"In Scotland, we have some of the most beautiful lochs and rivers in the world - but if swimming in them, please take care."

It comes following six deaths in the water over the weekend in Scotland.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams, urged safety for those in open water. He said: "The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children. The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

"The message I want to send to everyone is exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water if possible.

"Tragically, this weekend has highlighted that open water is very, very dangerous.''

He added: "If you see someone in the water and distressed, call 999 immediately.

"Remember, you could get into difficulty yourself trying to help so please take care and seek help as soon as possible.''