Tom Daley and Matty Lee have won the gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10 metres platform at the Tokyo Olympics.

The pair saw off competition from former Olympic champions China as well as Russia.

The finished with 471.81 points having never dropped out of the top two and took the Olympic title 1.23 points ahead of China, with the Russian Olympic Committee third.

It is Daley’s third Olympic medal after he won bronze at the London and Rio Games.

The British pair were 1.74 points ahead and an impressive forward four-and-half somersault tuck earned them 101.01 points and China could not catch them with their final effort.