THUNDERSTORMS are set to batter parts of Scotland in the coming days with the country's heatwave set to come crashing down.

The Met Office have issued two back-to-back weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain, covering much of the country over the next three days.

The Yellow alert reads: "The flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are likely to occur in the affected areas."

Motorists have been warned of spray and sudden flooding, with potential road closures across the country.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of Scotland



Tuesday 1200 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yeJeEnnfe3 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 26, 2021

Power cuts are also likely to occur, and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

BBC forecaster Judith Ralston said: “Things are set to turn progressively unsettled as we head through the new week, with low pressure taking centre stage as the high pressure moves away, which means things will turn fresher, and we will see some much-needed rain.”

The initial warnings of thunderstorms is in place between noon and midnight on Tuesday, followed by heavy rain warnings until 6am on Thursday.

The Met Office forecast continues: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Scotland during Tuesday afternoon, lasting well into the evening in some places.

"Where these showers occur, 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible in a couple of hours with the potential for around 60 mm in 3 to 6 hours in some locations.

"This may cause localised flooding, especially if such totals occur over urban areas.

"Lightning and hail will pose additional hazards."

The impacted areas are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde