Inspired by a tapas dish I had in Spain a couple of years ago, this Mediterranean style quiche can be served warm with buttery new potatoes or it’s equally as fantastic cold as part of a picnic or summer lunch.
Serves 8
Ingredients
Pastry
175g plain flour – plus extra for rolling
85g butter – diced
Pinch of salt
Water
Baking beans
Filling
4x whole eggs
500ml double cream
2x red onions – diced
125g goat’s cheese – crumbled
2x tomatoes – diced
Handful of pitted olives - halved
Olive oil
Salt
Black pepper
Method
Pre heat oven 200c/ fan 180c/gas mark 6 – For Pastry
Lower temperature for baking – 190c/fan 170c/ gas mark 5
Grease 25cm tart ring
To begin make the pastry – this can be done by hand or in an electric mixer. In a large mixing bowl place the flour butter and salt and slowly start to mix until a breadcrumb texture has formed. Add a touch of water to bring the pastry together. Remove the pastry from the bowl and place on a lightly floured surface. Roll out the pastry to the thickness of a pound coin and gently lay into the ring trimming slightly higher than the case. TIP – use a small ball of excess pastry to push the pastry into the corners of the ring.
Lightly prick the base of the tart case with a fork all over then chill in the fridge for 20 -30 minutes.
Using a knife you can now cut the excess pastry from the top of the ring so it’s flat. Line the case with a double layer of cling film or grease proof paper and fill with baking beans.
Place in the oven and bake for around 15 – 20 minutes. Remove the beans after this time and bake for a further 5 minutes. Remove and set aside until cool.
Whilst the pastry is cooking or cooling prepare the filling. In a pan with a small amount of olive oil cook off the red onions until soft. Transfer to a mixing bowl and stir in the tomatoes and olives.
Season with a little salt and black pepper and lay the mixture into the tart case followed by the crumbled goat’s cheese. Then whisk together the eggs and cream and pour into the filled case.
Lower the oven temperature and bake for around 20 – 25 minutes. Once cooked serve warm or can be chilled and served cold.
