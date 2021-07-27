ABERDEEN have announced the appointment of Darren Mowbray as the club's new head of recruitment after the younger brother of former Celtic and Hibs manager Tony Mowbray left his role at Burnley.

Mowbray counts Leeds United and Middlesbrough amongst his previous employers, with the Dons' director of football Steven Gunn explaining to the Aberdeen website just what the role will entail.

“This was a critical appointment for us, so it was no surprise we received such a large volume of applications from some high calibre candidates," Gunn wrote.

“Darren clearly has an outstanding CV and his experience across multiple markets will undoubtedly be of benefit to us.

“His early experience at Leeds United as head of performance analysis also uniquely places him to complement our data-led approach to player recruitment with ‘traditional’ scouting and networking.

“Darren will focus on developing our scouting network and reach, enhancing our scouting data analysis and will also work with the existing academy recruitment structure and head of academy recruitment, Jim Fraser, to ensure a consistency of approach to our player recruitment processes.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the team at Pittodrie and I’m sure he will play a pivotal role in helping Aberdeen achieve its ambitions on the pitch."

Mowbray added that he was impressed with the Premiership side's data-driven approach to recruitment, adding that he can't wait to get started.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Aberdeen football club at such an exciting time.

“The club’s data-driven focus to player recruitment, incorporated with targeted live scouting is crucial in modern day football and is strongly aligned with my own background, experiences and skill-set.

“The aim is to bring into line recruitment throughout the academy to the first team, which will allow us to continue producing exciting homegrown players, supplemented with talent from other markets.

“It’s a unique opportunity for me to be joining such an ambitious, forward-thinking club and I can’t wait to get started."