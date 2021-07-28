The Herald’s quality journalism has been recognised in both the Scottish and UK Regional Press Awards shortlists.

Its print and online journalists and columnists have been nominated for prizes across multiple categories.

The Herald picked up nominations in the UK Regional Press Awards categories including Business & Finance Journalist of the Year, Feature Writer/Long Form Journalist of the Year, Magazine of the Year and Sunday Newspaper of the Year.

Senior reporter Martin Williams has been shortlisted in the Business & Finance Journalist of the Year alongside business reporter Scott Wright, and has also been recognised in the Data Journalist of the Year and Daily/Sunday Reporter of the Year.

Don't miss any of our unrivalled news and opinion by taking out a Herald online subscription for just £2 today

Susan Swarbrick and Teddy Jamieson of The Herald's features team both picked up nominations in the Feature Writer/Long Form Journalist of the Year category. Neil Mackay has been nominated in the Columnist of the Year category for his work in The Herald and The Herald on Sunday.

The Herald on Sunday has been shortlisted for Sunday Newspaper of the Year, sponsored by Camelot, and The Herald Magazine is in the running for Magazine of the Year.

The Herald's Memorial Garden Campaign, which aims to create a fitting memorial to those who lost their lives during the pandemic, has been nominated for Campaign of the Year in both the Regional and Scottish awards.

In the Scottish Press Awards, Brian Beacom and Susan Swarbrick picked up nominations for Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year, with Teddy Jamieson and Neil Mackay shortlisted for Feature Writer of the Year. The Interviewer of the Year category has recognised both Teddy and Susan for their work with The Herald Magazine.

The Herald's health correspondent, Helen McArdle, and Catriona Stewart have been nominated for the Nicola Barry Award, with Helen also being recognised in the Specialist Reporter of the Year category.

Martin Williams has been shortlisted in the Financial Business Journalist of the Year category and Graeme McGarry in the Sports Columnist of the Year category.

Donald Martin, editor of The Herald and The Herald on Sunday, said: “I am delighted for all those who have been shortlisted.

"It’s deserved recognition of their brilliant journalism and reflects highly on the quality of writing across The Herald and Herald on Sunday.”

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, which runs the Regional Press Awards, said: “Congratulations to those who made the shortlist amongst an incredible standard of entries, and in a year where demand for trusted news has never been higher.

“We are hugely grateful to judges from across the industry whose time and dedication has enabled the remarkable and varied achievements of those journalists to be recognised.

“The coronavirus crisis has shown more than ever the vital importance of the regional press as the beating heart of communities across the UK. It is clear from these shortlists that the local and regional media has risen to the challenge.”

Denise West of the Scottish Newspaper Society said: “Every sector has faced a crisis in the past 18 months and the Scottish press was no different. As the country went into lockdown the role of independent news publishing was to keep the supply of trusted news flowing nationally and locally, so people could understand what was happening to them and to maintain open accountability at a time when democracy itself was closing down.

“From the entries to this year’s Scottish Press Awards, it’s clear that this was a challenge fully met by Scottish journalists up and down the country in the most trying of circumstances. The shortlists contain the very best of 2020’s work, but we should applaud the achievement of everyone in the industry, not just our finalists.

“The judges face a daunting task to select winners from some superb entries and we very much hope to congratulate our winners in person at the presentation night on September 29.”

The 42nd Scottish Press Awards are sponsored by VisitScotland, Royal Bank of Scotland, Diageo, Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Openreach, BIG Partnership, DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, Event Consultants Scotland and SGN.

The Regional Press Awards are sponsored by the Facebook Journalism Project Camelo, Google News Initiative, Amazon, HoldTheFrontPage, the News Media Association and the Journalists’ Charity.