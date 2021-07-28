CALLUM DAVIDSON is hopeful of adding at least two new faces to his St Johnstone squad ahead of next week’s Europa League clash against Galatasaray.

Saints head to Dingwall this weekend for their opening Scottish Premiership match against Ross County before heading to Istanbul for Thursday’s first leg.

Davidson has already added defenders Reece Devine and Hayden Muller to his squad as well as making James Brown’s contract a permanent one following his loan stint from Millwall last term.

In recent days the Perth outfit have been linked with Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen and former Rangers forward Greg Stewart but deals are yet to be confirmed.

Davidson is confident though that he will be able to add to his attacking options ahead of St Johnstone’s European exploits.

He explained: “I am still looking to add a couple. We have had slight interest in our players but nothing really serious. We are always looking and it is a hard time. Probably all managers say the same.

“I am always looking and I will make sure to add a few. If we were to get any serious injuries I need to make sure there is money available to bring someone in.

“It is a busy time as you have to fend off interest in your players while looking at other players too. It is always busy.

“I do like a little bit of the unknown. But we have a work ethic with the Scottish players that is at a standard we can’t drop beneath. It’s something I’m comfortable with.

“Because I don’t have a big squad I can’t take too many gambles. Everybody who comes in has to hit the ground running.”

One of those players who Saints have received offers for is double winning hero Shaun Rooney. The right wingback scored in both the Scottish and League Cup finals last term and his achievements caught the eye of English League One side Rotherham.

The Millers have had two bids knocked back for the former Inverness man, but Davidson is confident that Rooney’s head has not been turned.

He continued: “I have no idea to be honest with you [if Rotherham have dropped their interest]. I haven’t heard anything from them. As far as I am concerned Shaun is ready to go on Saturday.

“That will be the case for every game if there is no interest. I won’t even think about it. I will just make sure that they know if they perform well on the training pitch and games then they will play.

“It is up to Shaun now, so we will see what he does. I can't question any of them. All my players have shown a really good attitude in pre-season.

“There has been a high intensity in training and games. There have been no signs of anybody dropping off. The lads all enjoy themselves and work really hard. This week has been no different.

“It’s been a good few days and we’re ready to go. The only one who probably hasn’t got enough game-time under his belt is Chris Kane. He’s playing a bit of catch-up but he’s close to starting as well.”

Davidson expanded on transfer negotiations explaining that all bids received for his players this summer have been way off the club’s valuations.

He continued: “If there were any offers made that were worthwhile for the club it would be something we’d have to consider but at the moment there’s been nothing.

“It’s a difficult one. I do think Scotland gives you value for money. Down south prices are probably inflated.

“All I know is that the players who played for me last year won two domestic trophies, which is a high standard. That’s their value to me.”

Saints last week added Dundee United’s former head of analysis and opposition scouting, Stevie Grieve, to their ranks as head of recruitment.

Davidson told of his delight at securing Grieve for the season ahead, adding: “It was something myself and Tommy Wright always spoke about. We’re a very small team – our backroom team is one of the smallest in the league - and it’s a great addition.

“It helps us with things we’ve been working into the night doing. I’m delighted Stevie’s in the door and working hard. He can focus on players we might look to bring through the door and I can concentrate on games.”