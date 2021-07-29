The 65th anniversary of Ecurie Ecosse’s sensational debut win in the world’s most prestigious sports car endurance event, the Le Mans 24 hours race, takes place on Thursday [29th]. As the Glasgow Herald’s Special Correspondent reported from the venue at the time, “The greatest success in Scottish motor racing history was achieved today by Ecurie Ecosse who won the 24 hour race amid tremendous scenes of enthusiasm.”

Co drivers Ron Flockhart from Edinburgh and Ninian Sanderson from Glasgow completed 2,521 miles at an average speed of 105 mph in their ‘D’ Type Jaguar, registration number MWS 301, at times reaching over 155mph down the Mulsanne straight. Although very different characters, Flockhart a charming gentlemanly type and Sanderson a wild rebellious sort fond of a prank, the pair combined effectively on this occasion.

Ron Flockhart

To consider their win surprising would qualify as one of the greatest under statements of all time.

In the eyes of seasoned observers Ecurie Ecosse were rank outsiders, a small Scottish privately owned outfit operating out of a couple of lock ups in a suburban Edinburgh street, Merchiston Mews. Against factory backed teams like Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati they were mere minnows, out of their depth at that. Owner David Murray a former racing driver and Scottish rugby trialist was an Edinburgh businessman who through his enthusiasm, commercial acumen and ability to clinch sponsorship deals essentially bankrolled the team. Needless to say their resources paled in comparison with their rivals, the ‘big beasts’ of the motor racing world. Indeed Ecurie only secured a place at the table at this invitation only event through default when a Belgian team withdrew.

Yet their singular success would, in years to come, be marked by tragedy as Flockhart died in a flying accident

while Murray suffered an ignominious fall from grace through bankruptcy and absconding to the Canary Islands where he later died following a road accident, a cruel irony. And Sanderson died aged only 60 having bravely battled leukemia for several years.

Their path to the 1956 winner’s podium began with the purchase of the long nose ‘D’ Type Jaguar in April 1955 for the sum of £3,663 from Jaguar Cars in Coventry. In 1999 the same car sold at auction at Christie’s for the record price of £1.7 million. Although twice involved in crashes prior to Le Mans, it had been expertly restored with its engine finely tuned by mechanic ‘Wilkie’ Wilkinson and colleagues at Merchiston Mews. Despite the generally pessimistic outlook for their prospects, Flockhart was quietly optimistic, ”We’ll still be out there racing when the race finishes-and in one of the first three places.” Sanderson less explicitly so,” I felt we had the car and it was a matter of keeping the head, we had super mechanics.” For his part Murray had his hands full attending to all the logistical arrangements and complying with regulations introduced after the previous year’s tragedy when more than 80 spectators died after a crash. Nor did he entertain thoughts of debut success, looking on participation as experience for the 25th anniversary event in 1957, with his eye on the solid gold cup for the winner and accompanying kudos.

Sanderson in the car on the right

The race began at 4p.m. amid steady rain with the traditional sprint by drivers across the tarmac before jumping into their cars to begin the non stop 24 hours round the 8.5 mile circuit outside Le Mans in north west France. Normally public roads, they were closed for the week when hundreds of thousands of fans converged for the annual celebration as bars, restaurants, funfairs and dance halls did a roaring trade. Murray instructed his drivers not to set off too fast but to keep in touch with the leaders acknowledging it was a marathon, not a

sprint. Another factor was the new regulation that a refuelling pit stop was permissible only after 34 laps, running out of fuel a non negotiable. Drivers interchanged every two hours, sustained by coffee and naps although Sanderson stayed awake throughout wearing his good luck red scarf knitted by daughter Beverley.

Constant rain was a hazard especially during the night as the cars roared through darkness illuminated occasionally by the floodlit glare of the pits and stands. By 8 a.m., Ecurie Ecosse led although Aston Martin were in close pursuit thanks to their well known Grand Prix drivers, Stirling Moss and Peter Collins. By midday their lead had extended and a win seemed likely. On the final lap Flockhart recalled,”As I went down the Mulsanne straight at about 140 mph it seemed such a contrast to many of my races…no other cars in sight, the odd gendarme…it was like a pleasant drive down a fast French highway!”

Scottish music blared out over the loudspeakers as Flockhart finished, Sanderson performed his own version of a Highland fling and champagne fuelled celebrations began in the pits which continued long into the night. Back home celebratory functions were held honouring their achievement. Esso gifted gold watches to the drivers and an oil painting of the Jaguar in action at Le Mans to Murray as Ecurie Ecosse’s fan club spread to 40 countries, avid readers of its “News from the Mews” magazine.

Incredibly, Ecurie repeated the feat in 1957, Flockhart again, this time with Ivor Bueb and Sanderson was second, with Jack Lawrence.

On 12th April 1962 Flockhart died in Victoria after his ‘plane crashed while preparing for an attempt on the solo flight record from Sydney to London. He had been married for just a year.

After being bankrupted in 1969 Murray avoided court hearings by disappearing to the Canary Islands, from where extradition then was not possible, his whereabouts known only to his wife and lawyer. He worked as a barman but suffered a heart attack after a road accident and died in hospital on 5th April 1973 in Las Palmas. Jackie Stewart, a later Ecurie driver, stated, “David was my early mentor. I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the big time.” Sanderson died in Glasgow on 1st October 1985 after a typically gutsy battle against leukemia. In a eulogy, friend Fulton Mackay the actor described him as “ ....a danger, a cheerful menace, mercurial, and quixotic…”