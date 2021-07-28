The showcase event of the Olympics, the athletics begins, and couple of the British big-guns are in action in the opening session.

One of the hottest Scots in the squad in terms of form, Jemma Reekie, will run in the rounds of the 800m from 1:55am tomorrow morning while Dina Asher-Smith will open her campaign in the 100m from 3:40am.

Before that though, one of the highlights of the Olympics is always the women’s all-around final in the gymnastics, which begins at 11:50am today.

However, Simone Biles, the greatest female gymnast ever, will not be defending the title she won in Rio having withdrawn in order to ‘focus on her mental health’. She also withdrew from the women’s team final earlier in the week.

There will be British interest in the final with Team GB represented by twin sisters, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova.

In the pool, if he negotiated the semi-finals of the 200m individual medley overnight, Duncan Scott will go in the final at 3:16am tomorrow morning as he hopes to add to the silver and gold medals he has already won at these Games.

The first tennis medals to be decided will be in the men's doubles tomorrow from 4am, while the men's singles, in which Novak Djokovic continue his quest for the ‘Golden Slam’, reaches the semi-final stage.

Diver Grace Reid will be in action in the preliminary rounds of the 3m springboard, the event in which she is a former European champion.

The GB women’s hockey team face the Netherlands at 11am in what is a repeat of the 2016 final, which the Brits won on penalties.

In rugby 7s, GB’s women take on New Zealand at 10:30am, with the Kiwis the silver medallists from 2016, before facing Kenya at 3am tomorrow morning.

It is the final day of the rowing, with GB in with a medal chance in finals of the women’s single sculls and the men’s eight from 12:55am.

On the judo mat, heavyweight Sarah Adlington from Edinburgh, will make her Olympic debut at around 3:15am when she takes on Nihel Cheikh Rouhou from Tunisia in her opening fight of the +78kgs category.

In canoe slalom, Bradley Forbes-Cryans will race in the K1 semi-finals at 6am tomorrow, with the final at 8am.

The second round of the men’s golf runs overnight from 11:30pm, with GB represented by Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood.