The first of two open days as part of The Herald's covid memorial campaign has been held as a way to reach out to people.

Our artist Alec Finlay is leading the research phase of the project and is reaching out to people across Scotland in a bid to capture their thoughts and feelings of the past 16 months.

Using the simple form of I Remember, Mr Finlay is working with people to develop their very own I Remembers which will help to shape our future memorial. Some of those collected will appear online, but it is our hope that all of them will be archived as a way to look back in years to come.

The Herald has raised more than £60,000 to create a memorial in Glasgow's Pollok Country Park to those lost to covid or affected by it. A second open day will be held in Pollok Country Park on Saturday September 11.

Here were share the I Remembers from those who took part in a poignant open day event at Glasgow's Hidden Gardens.

Margaret Allan remembered the feeling of missing her family

Herald covid memorial campaign, I Remember open day at the Hidden Gardens, Glasgow. Pictured is Margaret Allan with her I Remember contribution. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Larry Butler lost a friend during the pandemic

Herald covid memorial campaign, I Remember open day at the Hidden Gardens, Glasgow. Pictured is Larry Butler with his I Remember contribution. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Hidden Garden volunteer Margaret Carlyle remembered the feeling of dread

Herald covid memorial campaign, I Remember open day at the Hidden Gardens, Glasgow. Pictured is Margaret Carlyle with her I Remember contribution. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Sandra Walls feels there has been a journey through the pandemic

Herald covid memorial campaign, I Remember open day at the Hidden Gardens, Glasgow. Pictured is Sandra Walls with her I Remember contribution. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

A powerful I Remember submission from a health worker

Herald covid memorial campaign, I Remember open day at the Hidden Gardens, Glasgow. Pictured is a I Remember contribution. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Helping to remember can be a simple thought

Herald covid memorial campaign, I Remember open day at the Hidden Gardens, Glasgow. Pictured are I Remember sentences tied to trees. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Grace Browne welcomed us to the Hidden Gardens

Herald covid memorial campaign, I Remember open day at the Hidden Gardens, Glasgow. Pictured is Grace Browne with her I Remember contribution. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

I remember is being used to reach out to people

Herald covid memorial campaign, I Remember open day at the Hidden Gardens, Glasgow. Pictured are I Remember sentences tied to trees. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

To submit an I Remember, email covidmemorial@theherald.co.uk

You can donate to the campaign fund at gofundme.com/ herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG.