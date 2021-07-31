The first of two open days as part of The Herald's covid memorial campaign has been held as a way to reach out to people.
Our artist Alec Finlay is leading the research phase of the project and is reaching out to people across Scotland in a bid to capture their thoughts and feelings of the past 16 months.
Using the simple form of I Remember, Mr Finlay is working with people to develop their very own I Remembers which will help to shape our future memorial. Some of those collected will appear online, but it is our hope that all of them will be archived as a way to look back in years to come.
The Herald has raised more than £60,000 to create a memorial in Glasgow's Pollok Country Park to those lost to covid or affected by it. A second open day will be held in Pollok Country Park on Saturday September 11.
Here were share the I Remembers from those who took part in a poignant open day event at Glasgow's Hidden Gardens.
Margaret Allan remembered the feeling of missing her family
Larry Butler lost a friend during the pandemic
Hidden Garden volunteer Margaret Carlyle remembered the feeling of dread
Sandra Walls feels there has been a journey through the pandemic
A powerful I Remember submission from a health worker
Helping to remember can be a simple thought
Grace Browne welcomed us to the Hidden Gardens
I remember is being used to reach out to people
To submit an I Remember, email covidmemorial@theherald.co.uk
You can donate to the campaign fund at gofundme.com/ herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG.
