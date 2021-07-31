The athletics continues, with the blue riband event, the men’s 100m, seeing a new champion crowned following the retirement of three-time gold medallist, Usain Bolt.

The semi-finals begin at 11:15am today before the final takes place at 1:50pm.

Laura Muir will begin her Olympic campaign in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Having chosen to forego her place in the 800m in order to focus on the 1500m, the European champion goes in the heats from 1:35am tomorrow morning.

The women’s 200m heats take place from 2:38am, although GB’s Dina Asher-Smith, who is reigning world champion, will not be on the start-line after her withdrawal yesterday.

In gymnastics, the men’s first individual apparatus events begin this morning, with GB’s Max Whitlock aiming to successfully defend his two Olympic titles won in Rio. The floor final begins at 9am while the pommel horse final begins at 10:45am.

There is likely to be another medal on GB’s tally in the sailing in the early hours of tomorrow morning, with Glasgow’s Charlotte Dobson, who is partnering Saskia Tidey, going in the medal race of the 49er FX at around 6:30am.

Before that, fellow Scot, Deborah Kerr will go in the heats of the kayak single 200m from 1:30am.

From 7am tomorow in the diving pool, Edinburgh’s James Heatly makes his Olympic debut, going in the preliminary rounds of the 3m springboard, alongside his GB teammate and Rio silver medallist, Jack Laugher.

The action in the velodrome gets underway, with GB hopeful of a rush of medals over the next few days.

Two of Scotland’s big medal hopes are in action, with Katie Archibald and Neah Evans part of the squad that will line up in the qualifying rounds of the women’s team pursuit from just before 8am tomorrow morning.