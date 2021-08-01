FAMILIES have been evacuated from their homes following a fire within a block of flats in Glasgow in the early hours of this morning.

Two floors of homes at the Lincoln Avenue high rise flats in Knightswood were taken to safety after the alarm was raised just after 4am.

At least nine fire engines were sent to the Glasgow scheme to tackle the blaze on the 17th floor.

The fire has been extinguished and no one was injured but firefighters remain at the scene. 

 

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were alerted at 4.08am on Sunday, August 1 to a reports of a fire within a residential building

"Operations control mobilised nine fire appliances to Lincoln Avenue, Glasgow where the fire was affecting the 17th floor of a muilti stoey block of flats

"Residents on the 17th and 18th floors were removed and the fire has been estinguised.

"There is no casualties and we remain at the scene."

It comes after we reported that hero firefighters tackled a deliberate blaze within a home on Parnie Street in the city's Merchant City on Friday night. 