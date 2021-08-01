A YOUNG man fell asleep on a train to Manchester - and ended up in Glasgow.

The sleepy commuter had left Wolverhampton for his journey to Manchester but missed his stop on Saturday night.

He was welcomed in Glasgow by the city's Street Aid team who looked after him because he had never been in Scotland.

They managed to get him set up with a hotel room for the night at the Premier Inn.

A statement on their Facebook page read: "Have you ever been so tired you fell asleep on a train and ended up in Glasgow when you were only trying to get from Wolverhampton to Manchester?

"Tonight we came across a young guy in this situation, he'd never been to Scotland before so was a bit lost to say the least!

"We walked him to four hotels before he could find a vacancy, thanks to the lovely staff at Premier Inn Glasgow City Centre George Square for taking in this guy."

Glasgow Street Aid provide a first aid and welfare service in the city.

