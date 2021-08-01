JACK ROSS hailed the Hibs support for their massive contribution to the opening day win at Motherwell.

The Hibess were backed by a strong travelling support who roared them back from behind twice to go on and win in a five-goal thriller at Fir Park.

Ross, whose side came into the match off the back of a Europa Conference League trip to Andorra, was delighted to reward the travelling supporters with a win to kick-off their league campaign.

“I think everybody who was here would’ve enjoyed the game”, said Ross.

“It was a beautiful day to play, beautiful pitch, terrific atmosphere, it was just like normal again.

“We spoke last season about how decision making can be influenced by crowds, sometimes in not a good way but other times how much it helps played find extra energy.

“Undoubtably it makes you run that little bit further, that little bit harder and I think it helped us without a shadow of a doubt.

“They (the fans), played a massive part in us winning that game today. We do that and then we get the opportunity to share that joy with them at the end of the game.

“I’m delighted with the performance and even more pleased with the result.”

While Ross reckons it was football back to normal, it was anything but a run of the mill clash in Lanarkshire.

Both sides were right at it from the off and produced a fantastic footballing spectacle, no doubt to the delight of SPFL chief Neil Doncaster who watched the match, also broadcast on Sky Sports, from the stands.

Almost 6,000 supporters ramped up the atmosphere after a season watching through a lens, and both sides made the return to the stadium well worth the admission price.

Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen, who looked a superb signing with clever hold up play and a bag of tricks, had the home support off their seats after just 12 minutes.

The forward found the net with the first chance of the match as he expertly headed the ball down into the ground and into the top corner after Jake Carroll’s whipped cross.

But the lead would only last five minutes. Paul McGinn found acres of space on the right flank before arrowing a cross to the front post, Kevin Nisbet flicked the ball on and Kyle Magennis was on hand to rifle home.

Hibs could’ve taken the lead shortly after as Jamie Murphy raced clear but his attempted chip was well over.

And Motherwell made them pay for the fluffed chance. Carroll again floated an inviting cross into the box for Bevis Mugabi to nod home at the far post just on the half-hour.

The visitors thought they should’ve had a penalty just five minutes later as Magennis went down under challenge from Mugabi, but referee David Munro waved play on.

Into the second half and Hibs were pushing for a leveller, Murphy first came close with a curling shot well tipped over the bar by Liam Kelly.

It looked like it wouldn’t be their day as Nisbet sent a low strike off the inside of the post in the 56th minute but sub Christian Doidge was on hand to force the rebound over the line.

The Hibees would then finally take the lead for the first time in the match with just twenty minutes left. Martin Boyle fizzed a ball into Nisbet who shot goalwards with the ball striking Stephen O’Donnell in the arm as he closed down the shot.

Whistler Munro pointed to the spot and Boyle thumped home in front of the jubilant Leith contingent.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander was left gutted coming away from the match empty-handed.

“The performance merited more from it, at least a point, at least”, he said.

“Things conspired against us in the second half to lose the game but the performance was excellent.”

Quizzed on the penalty call which ended up resigning his side to defeat, he added: “All I can see is that Stephen O’Donnell is about two yards away from the shot. I defy anyone to do something different.

“I’m trying to work out what a natural position (for your arm) is. For me, in the spirit of a game it is not a penalty but is it going to be given, one-hundred per cent.”