JOSH DOIG looks set to make a big-money move down south after being left out of the Hibs squad in the win over Motherwell.

The young full-back, 19, was not involved in the squad for the 3-2 comeback win with at least two clubs reportedly in the Premier League and Championship battling for his signature.

Hibs manager Jack Ross made the call to drop Doig for the Scottish Premiership opener after a “challenging few days” for the defender.

“At the moment it looks much more likely that he’ll move on soon”, admitted Ross.

“If he does so it will be a fantastic move for him and good value for us as a club.

“It’s been a challenging few days for him. He’s only 19, it’s a new experience for him, I’ll see him again on Monday and we’ll go from there.”

Doig burst onto the scene at Hibs last season making 35 appearances and collecting the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year gong in the process.

Ross handed the youngster his debut and revealed he is protective of the full-back as he attempts to guide him through the transfer process.

He said: “I think when you give a young player his debut and when you work with him through the course of a season you grow close, and he has done with me and my staff. I think you’re protective of him as well.

“I think that it’s just trying to remind him to stay calm within it. The last two or three days have been more challenging for him because it’s very easy to say ‘don’t get your head scrambled by things’ but he’s a young man and I think even more mature men would find it challenging as well.

“He’s a really good boy. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person and he’s handled it pretty well.

“But I just think for all concerned, for us as a club, and more particularly for Josh I think we need to conclude things one way or another.

“If he ends up staying fantastic but if he doesn’t then he goes with my best wishes.”