THE action in the velodrome gets underway, with GB hopeful of a rush of medals over the next few days.

Two of Scotland’s big medal hopes are in action, with Katie Archibald and Neah Evans part of the squad that will line up in the qualifying rounds of the women’s team pursuit from just before 8am (UK time) this morning. The heats begin at 7:30am and the final is just after 9:30am tomorrow morning.

The men’s team sprint begins early tomorrow, in which Jack Carlin will be in action, as will Jason Kenny, who is aiming to become GB’s most successful Olympian. The qualifying rounds begin just before 8am.

The athletics continues, with the semi-finals of the women’s 200m beginning from 11:25am this morning. Scot, Beth Dobbin, could be on the start line if she negotiated the heats overnight but there will be no Dina Asher-Smith after the reigning world champion withdrew due to injury.

In the early hours of tomorrow morning, two of Scotland’s best medal chances on the track will make their Olympic debuts.

The heats of the men’s 1500m are from 1:05am, in which Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman will be in action.

In the women’s 400m, Nicole Yeargin will run in the heats of the women’s 400m from 1:35am.

The heats of the men’s 200m begins at 3:05am and the final of the women's 5000m is at 1:40pm, although there will be no Eilish McColgan after her elimination in the heats.

In sailing, Scot Anna Burnet and her partner, John Gimson, are hopeful of picking up silverware in the medal race of the Nacra 17 class at 7:33am tomorrow morning.

The swimming may be finished but there is still more action in the pool to come with the diving event. Edinburgh’s James Heatly is going in the semi-finals of the 3m springboard from 2am, with the final from 7am. He will be joined by compatriot, Jack Laugher, the Rio silver medallist.

In gymnastics, the women’s floor final begins just before 10am this morning, but there will be no Simone Biles following her withdrawal last week, although she may yet reappear later in the week.

In the men’s events, the men’s rings final begins at 9am, with the vault at 10:50am.